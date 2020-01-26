Frascadore, Gilda Eleanor (nee Tamilio), - age 102, of Ocean City, died on 20 January at The Shores in Ocean City NJ where she had resided for eight years. Born in 1917 and raised with three older brothers (Amadio, Fulvio, and Fernando) in Poughkeepsie NY, she moved to Philadelphia PA a few months prior to World War II with The US Army Signal Corps where she was employed. After the war Gilda became a procurement analyst for the Federal Government in the Civil Service, met her husband Fred in 1959, and moved to Havertown PA where they raised their son Greg. In 1978 she moved to Avalon NJ. After Fred died in 1987, Gilda continued to live in Avalon until she moved to The Shores in Ocean City in 2011. In her youth she thought herself frail, but in her later years her friends called her 'spunky'. She was an early riser and was frequently out in the pre-dawn hours feeding the birds, gulls, and feral cats at the local beach. She was active in the Avalon Civic association, a volunteer at the Maris Stella Catholic church where she opened and prepared the building for morning mass for many years, and a loving caregiver for several ill friends. At home she loved reading, the poetry of Shelly, and solving reams of cryptograms from daily newspapers. The locals at Wawa expected her every morning for coffee driving her red Subaru until well into her 90s. She leaves behind a beloved son Gregory, daughter-in-law Susan, grandson Nicholas, a nephew Valadore Tamilio she affectionately called Chicky, and many nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, her ashes will be buried in a private service next to Fred in Saint Mary's cemetery in Cape May. For condolences to the family, visit www.godreyfuneralhome.com.
