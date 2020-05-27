Frasier, John L., - 79, of Atlantic City, was a Mother's Day bundle of joy born in South Carolina to the late John and Elizabeth Frasier. Early the morning of May 15, 2020, the Lord decided to call him home. John's family moved to Atlantic City and he grew up in the iconic shore town. He was a proud member the exceptionally large 1960 graduating class of Atlantic City High School. After graduation, John served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Being blessed with a smooth, rich, resonating deep baritone voice, a passion for public speaking and a talent for writing, John attended journalism school after the Air Force. John had the awesome opportunity to perform in plays in NYC, soap operas, do voice-overs for television and radio commercials, and interview prominent celebrities or those who made significant contributions to our society. One of John's most cherished memories was the time that he interviewed Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Over the years, John was an on-air personality for several stations including: KPRS, WNJR, WIIN and WFPG. John was also a regular on Atlantic City's WWAC television station. He had a love for many genres of music, especially soul, jazz and big band/swing. One of his favorite sayings was, "Back when music, was music, swing was king and big bands ruled the land!" John was known for being charming, dapper and kind. Having a way with words, he always had a clever figure of speech for just about any situation. John will be truly missed by his family and those who knew him. His life will be lovingly celebrated by: his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Francesca, Robert and Xavier Johnson; brother-in-law, Sidney McAbee; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. John was pre-deceased by: his parents, wife, Joan Frasier; sisters, Thelma Meyers, Madeline McAbee; brother, Harold Frasier. A private Celebration of Life will be observed by the family. John will be interred at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.