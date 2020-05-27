Frasier, John L., - 79, of Atlantic City, was a Mother's Day bundle of joy born in South Carolina to the late John and Elizabeth Frasier. Early the morning of May 15, 2020, the Lord decided to call him home. John's family moved to Atlantic City and he grew up in the iconic shore town. He was a proud member the exceptionally large 1960 graduating class of Atlantic City High School. After graduation, John served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Being blessed with a smooth, rich, resonating deep baritone voice, a passion for public speaking and a talent for writing, John attended journalism school after the Air Force. John had the awesome opportunity to perform in plays in NYC, soap operas, do voice-overs for television and radio commercials, and interview prominent celebrities or those who made significant contributions to our society. One of John's most cherished memories was the time that he interviewed Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Over the years, John was an on-air personality for several stations including: KPRS, WNJR, WIIN and WFPG. John was also a regular on Atlantic City's WWAC television station. He had a love for many genres of music, especially soul, jazz and big band/swing. One of his favorite sayings was, "Back when music, was music, swing was king and big bands ruled the land!" John was known for being charming, dapper and kind. Having a way with words, he always had a clever figure of speech for just about any situation. John will be truly missed by his family and those who knew him. His life will be lovingly celebrated by: his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Francesca, Robert and Xavier Johnson; brother-in-law, Sidney McAbee; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. John was pre-deceased by: his parents, wife, Joan Frasier; sisters, Thelma Meyers, Madeline McAbee; brother, Harold Frasier. A private Celebration of Life will be observed by the family. John will be interred at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

