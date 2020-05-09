Frassetto, Rita J. (nee Janowiak), - 83, of Smithville, NJ passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Born and raised in Camden, NJ, Rita was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School as the salutatorian of the Class of 1954. She met her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) in High School and they married in May 1958. Resided in Runnemede, NJ for 42 years where they raised the love of their life, Kathleen. She retired from MEDIQ PRN (medical equipment company) after 30 years, twice being named employee of the year. She was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed boating and fishing on their boat "Kathleen IV" as well as cooking, sewing, quilting, and crocheting lap robes for St. Mary's Nursing Home in Cherry Hill, NJ and baby caps for AtlantiCare nursery. Rita was an active member of the Red Hatters. Rita is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Kathleen Izganics (William) of North Wildwood, NJ; her granddaughters, Kristen Bradshaw (Bryan) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Kimberly DeLuca (Joseph) of Tabernacle, NJ; her great grandchildren, Robert and Katie Bradshaw; her sister-in-law, Barbara Barbieri; along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Frassetto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries