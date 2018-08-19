Frazier, Michael S., - 50, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 15, during the early morning hours. He was predeceased by his father Roy Wesley Frazier. He is survived by his mother Betty Ann (Abrams) Frazier, his daughters Haley Frazier (Kyle Prosser) and Skylyr Frazier, siblings Dean Frazier (Kelly), Kimberly Mastriana (William), Kristin Frazier-Pawloski (John) and grandchildren, CJ, Harlen and Jameson. He graduated from Middle Township High School in 1986. Michael dedicated his career as a Journeyman Lineman and has been a member of IBEW Local Union 351 for 18 years. He was a devoted and loving father to his two precious daughters and loved his entire family unconditionally. He was a kind, hardworking, honest man and well-respected by everyone he came across. He will sadly be missed by his family, friends, and his pets Dallas and Oliver. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Seaside Cemetery in Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, a www.gofundme.com page has been established in the name of Michael Frazier for his daughters. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
