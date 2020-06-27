Freas, Patricia A., - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, Born and raised in Atlantic City NJ, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She is survived by her long term boyfriend, John McCorkell; daughters Jackie Zogg and Carolyn Zogg; sister Connie Adams. Patricia was preceded by her daughter Pamela Thieman, sister Virginia Rando, parents Margaret and Newman Parker, all from Atlantic City. Patricia will also be missed by two nieces, Debbie and Christal, and one nephew Sonny ... five grandchildren, Zachary and four others.. one great-granddaughter Bella and dusty her pet dog. Private services will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.

