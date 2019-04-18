Frederick, Charles, - 76, of Willingboro, NJ Charles, or Junior, as we like to call him, was born December 25, 1942 in Warsaw, NC. His children were Charlie Pugh and Mattie Frederick. Charles was the oldest of six children. At a very young age Charles moved to New York, NY. Charles married his bride in July of 1963 in New York where they met. He was baptized and attended First Baptist Church in Burlington, NJ. He loved to worship and hear the word of the Lord. Charles was employed at the Mobil Oil Corp (Exxon-Mobil). He retired in 2003 after many years of service. He "Loved his wife, and loved his job." Anna, family and friends will truly miss him; he was truly the head of the house. Words cannot express our love and devotion for Charles. We loved him, but God loved him best. He leaves to cherish his memories, Anna M. Frederick, wife; sisters Elenora and Cynthia Frederick; brother Benton Frederick; nephews Brian Reginald Daniels, and Daniel Wise Frederick; grand niece Jatasia Daniels and grand nephew Jaden Wilson; sister-in-law Alberta Frederick. He was predeceased by his parents Mattie and Charlie Frederick; sister, Lillian Inez Lambert (during 9/11); and brother Wise Frederick. He is also survived by a host of cousins, many relatives and friends who will truly miss him. He left us to join God, April 10th 2019 at Lourdes Hospital, Willingboro, NJ. A service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 19, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City. Friends may call from 10:00am until the time of the service at the church. Interment will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements by and condolences at: www.adams-perfect.com .
