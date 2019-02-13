Frederico, Gloria V. (nee Sacco), - 90, of Hammonton, passed away February 11, 2019. Gloria was born and raised in Hammonton. She worked for Whitehall Lab for 30 years, retiring in 1993, at the closing of Whitehall. She was a member of St. Rita's Society, The Red Hats and Hammonton Senior Citizens. Gloria is predeceased by her husband Alfonso P. Frederico, her parents Charles and Mamie Sacco and her six brothers. She is survived by her daughter Bernadette Di Matteo of Hammonton, her grandchildren Tina, Shawn and Joseph DiMatteo and great grandchildren Thomas and Samantha Dixon, Jaime and Shawna DiMatteo and Alexandra Reillo and great-great-grandson Logan Dixon. Also, surviving are her brother in law and sister in law Donald and Rosalie Frederico. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 8:30-10: 30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 11:00 am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel (St. Joseph Church) Third & French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com). Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish 226 French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037.
