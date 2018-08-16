Fredricks, Margaret, - 83, of Somers Point, died peacefully surrounded by her family on August 13, 2018 after a courageous battle with an illness. Her strong love for her family and faith gave her strength, support and peace. She was 83 years old. Margaret was blessed with a beautiful family and is survived by her children, Lynn Brenner and husband John, Paul Jr., Cliff and Bonnie, Kevin and wife Allison; her seven grandchildren, Shaun and Ryan Brenner, Cecilia, Joseph, Frankie, Taylor and Michael Fredricks, sister Grace Radwanski and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Paul, her grandson Casey Brenner of Northfield, father Tom "Pop" McCue, mother Grace, and brother Thomas. Born in Newark, NJ Margaret resided in Pennsville, NJ for 40 years. Margaret was the head of the Fredricks household who loved cooking, laughing, and enjoying the comfort of her family and home. Margaret was a kind, loving, giving and strong person who loved a good laugh. She enjoyed spending time with Dad and watching a good game show. Visitation will be on Sunday August 19, 2018 from 4 until 7pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday August 20, 2018 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 724 Maple Avenue in Linwood. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Margaret's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, 6727 Delilah Rd., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
