Freedman , Irene , - 84, of Princeton, (nee Hoffman) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 7, 2019. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Terri, Debora and Sara; her granddaughters, Cami, Marisa and Isabelle and loving sister, Marcia Hoffman. Irene was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, David, her parents, Joseph and Betty Hoffman and sisters, Edith Stess and Rose Dreier. Irene was born on January 18, 1935 in Red Bank, NJ. She attended Red Bank High School and worked after graduation for Bendix Corporation. She moved to Margate, NJ in 1962 when she married David. Irene worked at Harrah's Marina Casino as a Pit Clerk for 20 years. Irene was fun-loving and mischievous. Her sense of humor was well-known, her smile beautiful and her laugh infectious. Behind the smile was an incredibly strong, resilient and selfless woman. She loved to cook (her chicken soup was her addictive) and was the quintessential "Jewish" mother. Her greatest joy were her granddaughters. Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 10, 11am at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or Hadassah. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
