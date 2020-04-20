Freeland, Dorothy R., - 88, of Pleasantville, departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She is survived by her Son James Freeland Jr. (Tracie), Nephew Gregory Reid (Angella), Daughters Alriene Smith, Karlynn Blagrove-Rumala (Dr. Samuel), Tauheedah Abdullah-Muhammad, Dorothy Garlic (Lawrence Jr.), Denise Freeland-Hickman (Lawrence) and Gina Freeland, Brother George (Pete) Nelson, Sister Ollie M. Bryant (Leon), 15 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren, as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews, In-Laws and many wonderful Friends. Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Freeland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries