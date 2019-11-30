FREEMAN, SAMUEL , - 82 years young, of Egg Harbor Township, - departed this life on Friday ~ November 25th, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rochester, NY to the late Pauline and Meritt Freeman, Samuel attended the local public schools and was a High School graduate. He then relocated to Atlantic City, NJ many years ago and was lastly employed in the Sanitation Department for the City of Atlantic City. Sam was a loving Husband and family man who was quiet, easy-going and kept to himself. A hard-worker, he was a big Philadelphia Eagles fan (and was blessed to see them win the Super Bowl), who also enjoyed watching "Sanford and Son" and Cowboy shows on TV. Sam will be deeply missed. He leaves to cherish his fond memories and legacy: his beloved Wife, Josephine; his two caring Daughters, Evelyn Washington (Anthony) and Nicole Freeman (Nyren); his two caring sons, John Smith and Shahid Shakir (Nakida); his four Sister in Laws, Laura Powell, Mary James, Halimah Muhammad-(and Zohir) & Naimah Ali; his fourteen GrandChildren; his four Great- GrandChildren and a host of other loving relatives & friends. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Tuesday ~ December 3rd, 2019 at 11:00am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
