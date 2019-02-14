Fretz, Anne E. (nee Fredericks), - 86, of Gloucester City formerly of Margate. Beloved wife of the late Raymond B. Ingersoll, Jr. and the late Larry Fretz. Loving mother of Susan White (James) and Barbara Torres (Martin). Cherished grandmother of Kristie Martin (Steven), Kelly White and Allyson Torres and great-grandmother of Jaxson Martin. Beloved sister of Helen Smith, John Fredericks, JoAnn Creamer, Joseph Creamer and the late Harold Fredericks. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Funeral service 3 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to a hospice of your choice. Please memo: Anne E. Fretz. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Anne E. Fretz. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANNHEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.