Freund, Brian Patrick, - 34, of Linwood, passed away in Atlantic City on the morning of July 15, 2019. Brian was born November 1, 1984, in Atlantic City, he lived in Linwood. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School, attended Harvard College and Stockton University, and worked in the field of financial services. Brian will be remembered as a gifted, tenacious athlete. As a world-class rower, he was selected to represent the United States at the 2002 World Rowing Junior Championships in Trakai, Lithuania and was the top American rower at the 2003 C.R.A.S.H-B Sprints World Indoor Rowing Championships in Boston. A voracious reader, Brian had a passion for all literature. When he wasn't poring over a great book, Brian was ardently supporting his beloved Philadelphia sports teams. He was always ready for a spirited debate or a trivia challenge and armed with a fountain of facts he gave every nightly Jeopardy contestant a run for their money. Brian was a humble man, a devoted son, a wonderful brother, a loving uncle, and a good friend. Brian will be missed dearly by his parents Hank and Kay Freund, his sister Maureen Grgurev (Robert), his brothers William (Eleni) and Sean Freund, and his cherished nieces Ava Grgurev and Zoe Freund. Friends may call at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood on Friday, July 19 from 6 PM to 8 PM. A funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar Avenues, Linwood on Saturday, July 20th at 11 AM. Interment will be private at Atlantic City Cemetery. Contribution in memory of Brian may be made Children's Hospital of Philadelphia https://give.chop.edu. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
