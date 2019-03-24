FREUND, ELIZABETH, - 86, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday the 23rd of March surrounded by family. Betty was born in Atlantic City on March 16, 1933 to James and Catherine McCabe, and lived in the Atlantic City area most of her life. She went to Star of the Sea grammar school in Atlantic City and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1951. Betty married David Freund in 1955 and they raised 8 children together. For over two decades Betty was a fixture at Margate's ball fields cheering her children on in football and baseball. Betty also worked for over 25 years at Vic's Subs in Absecon where she greeted and waited on many locals and friends into her late 70's. But her most important accomplishment was that of being a tremendous role model to her family. One couldn't ask for a truer example to live their life by and her children intend to carry that legacy on. Betty is predeceased by her husband Dave, son David, brother James McCabe and wife Lucia (Lu), sisters Catherine (Cass) Heald and husband Howard, Mary (Jane) Dwyer and husband Joseph (Doug), brother Joseph McCabe, and brother-in-law Raymond Hanstine. She is survived by her brother William (Bill) McCabe and wife Agnes (Aggie) and sister Ann (Nancy) Hanstine. Betty is also survived by seven children: Don (Gustavo), Tom (Donna), Jim, Luann, Tim, Mike (Carmela), and Matt, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and her constant companion Daisy, her silky terrier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Elizabeth Freund 11:00am Wednesday, March 27th 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church at 2651 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial gifts can be made online in her honor to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 and St. Labre Indian School Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT. 59003. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. AC. Condolences can be made at www.gormleyfuneralhomellc.com.
