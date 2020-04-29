Frey, Michele Elizabeth (Nee Riley), - 50, of Erma, NJ, On April 24th, 2020 loving wife and mother entered her heavenly home at the age of 50. Michele was born on April 3, 1970, in Havertown, PA. She grew up in Montgomery County, PA, and graduated from Lower Merion High school in 1991. As a young adult, she lived independently in Philadelphia before relocating to Ocean City, NJ, and finally Erma, NJ. Michele was born with Spina Bifida, a disability she never let define her. She continued to defy the medical odds against her. An avid volunteer, church member, activist, and community member, she was very successful in living out her dreams. She had a passion for music, travel, and a very special connection with friends and family. She was referred to often as the connector- bridging the worlds of both technology and transportation to make sure she kindled and maintained meaningful connections. Throughout her life, Michele showed unconditional love to all and achieved a triumph in her life. Michele will be held close in both her family and friends' hearts forever. Michele is preceded in death by two of her children Andrew and Danielle, as well as her cousin Danny Riley, and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, John Robert Frey, her 17-year-old son Nikolas Charles Frey, her parents Richard and Barbara Riley (née Tygielski), her 4 sisters: Lynda, Susan, Heather, and Laura and their spouses. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, and 4 great-nieces and nephews. Michele's memorial will be held at a future date coordinated by Evoy Funeral Homes in North Cape May, New Jersey. Loved and cherished by many, missed by all- Michele's greatest accomplishment in this world was her son Nikolas and the unwavering support she gave him throughout his life. In that honor, in lieu of mass cards or donations, the family has established a Go Fund Me account to help support his higher education goals.

