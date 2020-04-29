Frey, Michele Elizabeth (Nee Riley), - 50, of Erma, NJ, On April 24th, 2020 loving wife and mother entered her heavenly home at the age of 50. Michele was born on April 3, 1970, in Havertown, PA. She grew up in Montgomery County, PA, and graduated from Lower Merion High school in 1991. As a young adult, she lived independently in Philadelphia before relocating to Ocean City, NJ, and finally Erma, NJ. Michele was born with Spina Bifida, a disability she never let define her. She continued to defy the medical odds against her. An avid volunteer, church member, activist, and community member, she was very successful in living out her dreams. She had a passion for music, travel, and a very special connection with friends and family. She was referred to often as the connector- bridging the worlds of both technology and transportation to make sure she kindled and maintained meaningful connections. Throughout her life, Michele showed unconditional love to all and achieved a triumph in her life. Michele will be held close in both her family and friends' hearts forever. Michele is preceded in death by two of her children Andrew and Danielle, as well as her cousin Danny Riley, and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, John Robert Frey, her 17-year-old son Nikolas Charles Frey, her parents Richard and Barbara Riley (née Tygielski), her 4 sisters: Lynda, Susan, Heather, and Laura and their spouses. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, and 4 great-nieces and nephews. Michele's memorial will be held at a future date coordinated by Evoy Funeral Homes in North Cape May, New Jersey. Loved and cherished by many, missed by all- Michele's greatest accomplishment in this world was her son Nikolas and the unwavering support she gave him throughout his life. In that honor, in lieu of mass cards or donations, the family has established a Go Fund Me account to help support his higher education goals.
Most Popular
-
Bally's Atlantic City sold to Twin River Worldwide Holdings
-
Interest in reopening Atlantic City casinos will be widely shared
-
Thousands of jobless Atlantic City casino workers line up for food
-
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office employee killed in Mays Landing crash
-
Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.