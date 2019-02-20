Friedlander, Paul R., - 88, of Absecon, left us on Saturday, February 16, 2019, to join his wife Evelyn of 46 years in eternal life. He was the son of Albert and Pearl (Doucette) Friedlander and was born in Galloway Township NJ. He spent most of his life in the Absecon/Galloway area and was a graduate of Pleasantville HS class of 1949. Paul proudly served in the US Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean Conflict where he honed his skills as an Aviation Machinist/Mechanic. He was a member of the Absecon VFW Post #9462 and Lifetime Member of the Charles A. Hammell Legion Post #28 in Absecon for over 60 years. For most of his career, Paul worked for the Atlantic City Electric Company (underground dept) as an Assistant Engineer. Prior to this he worked for the Pennsylvania-Reading Seashore Line as a Bridge Operator, and as an Auto Mechanic even opening his own business named "Paul's Auto". Repairing cars and restoring antique classic cars was truly Paul's passion, particularly Fords. He is survived by his only son, Robert (Helen) Friedlander, only daughter, Lynne Friedlander (Harold Hummel) all of Galloway Township; grandson Nicholas Friedlander of Columbia Heights DC; brother Albert Friedlander of Dexter MI, and sister Ruth Champion of Absecon. Friends may visit from 1:30 PM until the Funeral Services commence at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Interment will be at Oceanville Cemetery, Route 9 in Oceanville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Paul's memory to Oceanville United Methodist Church, PO Box 324, Oceanville, NJ 08231 or Absecon VFW Post #9462, PO Box 136, Absecon, NJ 08201. For condolences to the family, please visit www.Adams-Perfect.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.