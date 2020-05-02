FRIEDRICH, JANE WILLIAMS, - 97, Heaven gained a very special angel today. Mom gave it a great fight and we love her for that. Her words of wisdom will guide us daily along with her hand on our shoulders now. With true sadness, we mark the passing of our Mother, Jane Williams Friedrich. Jane passed away on April 29, 2020 on what would have been her 70th wedding anniversary. She was 97 years of age and was predeceased by her husband Edwin, parents Charles and Bess, brother Charles Williams and sister Anne Parker. A member of the Greatest Generation, Jane was devoted to her family and a pillar of strength in her community. She was an avid reader and loved her word search and number search puzzle books. She prided herself on being up to date on current events and enjoyed partaking in a discussion, conversation or debate on any given day. Jane is survived by daughter, Jane and her partner Bill (Jay) Duggan, sons Edwin Jr., and Joseph and his wife Maureen (Reenie). Also surviving is The Apple of Her Eye, her much loved grandson, Joseph, Jr., his wife, Alicia, and their children Joseph, Juliana and James. These children brought tremendous love and smiles to her face. Our Mom was affectionately referred to as MomMom by so many extended family and friends. She touched so many lives in her 97 years and we are all so much better for it. She will be truly missed by all of us. We would like to thank Preferred Care of Absecon for their care, support and compassion over the past years that our Mom was a resident. Our special thanks and gratitude go to staff members Marie, Nancy, Sherell, Julia and Vickie, who Mom thought the world of. They were with her every day and took great care of her. Due to the current restrictions, services are limited to the immediate family and a Memorial service will be held when conditions permit. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com

To plant a tree in memory of JANE FRIEDRICH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries