Friedrich, Raymond A., - 83, of Hammonton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at Virtua Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born in Philadelphia he resided in Hammonton for 45 years. He was a retired supervisor for AT&T in Philadelphia. Mr. Friedrich was a Mason with the Cherrydale Lodge No. 42 in Arlington, VA. He was a longtime faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Hammonton where he currently was serving as church treasurer. Mr. Friedrich was predeceased by his wife, Elna Mae Friedrich and by his parents, Raymond T. and Jennie Friedrich. He is survived by his two daughters, Sherri Mattle of Hammonton; Kelly Friedrich of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Sean Mattle, Evan Mattle and Alex Friedrich; two sisters, Evelyn Reese of New Port Richey, FL; Jean Tomkow of Audubon and his cousin Lois Bauer of Port Orange, FL. Funeral Services will be held Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 11:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to the Hammonton First United Methodist Church 398 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
