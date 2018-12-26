Friel, Patricia S., - 83, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away December 23, 2018. Pat was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Florence Schwind. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic School For Girls where she was proud to serve at the Swim Team Captain. Pat has been a resident of Sea Isle for over 30 years. Along with her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Friel, Jr. and siblings: William Schwind, Charles Schwind, and Florence Curtiss. Patricia is survived by her children: Edward J. (Chavely) Friel III, Mary Pat (John) Rush, Paul (Joanne) Friel, Kimberly (William) Rutledge, and Liz-Anne Larkin; siblings: Joseph Schwind, Walter Schwind, Mary Schwind, and Lynn Andrews; as well as 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Joseph Church, 43rd St. and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amigos DeJesus Orphanage, 118 Woodland Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
