Friel, Randolph Thomas, - 69, of Egg Harbor Twp., died Feb. 25, 2020 after a 1 1/2 year battle with cancer. Randy was born in Queens, NY, to the late Eleanor and Joseph Friel, Jr. He grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, where he was a 1969 graduate of Bayside High School. He attended Old Dominion University and Virginia Tech for art and architecture, and went on to have a long and meaningful music career. Randy's music accomplishments are extensive. In 1994, as the founder of New Moon Music in Chapel Hill, he produced recordings for emerging blues artists such as Portsmouth's Deborah Coleman. In 2000, he moved his recording studio to New Jersey, where he teamed with Treasure Records to record an array of notable artists including Levon Helm, Dr. John, Bruce Springsteen, Soozie Tyrell, The Dixie Hummingbirds and Larry Campbell. In recent years, Randy performed with several talent-filled South Jersey music acts and composed his own wonderful music as well. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Cindy McNellis and stepdaughter, Rosealia Eberwine. A talented vocalist in her own right, Cindy often performed alongside Randy and together they sang and composed many songs. Their home was filled to the brim with music, love and joy. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Friel III (Sherry) and nephew, Nathaniel Friel. Randy's influence will live on through the hundreds of musicians he touched and the abundance of recorded music he produced. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
