Fritsche, Helen Grace 'HG', - 83, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully after a long illness on 10/23/19. HG was raised in Absecon and graduated from Pleasantville HS in 1954. A violinist in high school, she sang in the high school choir and at the United Methodist Church. She also directed the church's junior choir. She loved to sing, dance, travel and cherished her Pennsylvania Dutch roots. HG held various secretarial positions at Smithville Inn, Seaview CC, Caesars and the Tech Center. HG spent her final years as a resident at Seashore Gardens where she was tended to by a dedicated staff and was known as the sassy Absecon girl. She was also cared for by Sue, Vergy and Nancy from Greenwood Hospice. HG was predeceased by her siblings, Samuel, Joan Myra and Kathryn, her parents, Kathryn & Sam Breckley & her son, Edward Fritsche. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Fritsche) Sommers (John), her grandchildren, Olivia, Johnny and Matt Sommers, and her best friend, Joanna Clark Idler. Services will be held on 11/2/19 at the United Methodist Church, Absecon, NJ. Calling hours will be 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM & service at 3:30 PM. Interment will follow at the church's cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church at Absecon or Seashore Gardens, in Galloway, NJ. For condolences and more information visit www.parselsfh.com.

Tags

Load entries