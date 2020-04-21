Frumento, Joseph F., - 83 of Egg Harbor Township, died on April 15, 2020. He was born December 23, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. He worked for The Sands Casino for 26 years until they closed. He enjoyed bowling, yard work, and also Eagles and Phillies games. Survivors include his beloved friend, Millie Higgins for 40 years; niece Donna DeVirgilis and her husband John, and their son Christopher. Joe loved the Lord deeply. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
