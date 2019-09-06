FULLER, SONJA DELAROSA, - 70, of Atlantic City, was born on August 3rd, 1949 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Ida May Mason and Arenzer Mason. She departed this life peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on August 30th, 2019. "Sonja" or "Sone" as she was affectionately called, received her education from the Philadelphia Public School System. She later moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey where she was a longtime employee of Caesar's Hotel & Casino, and she was lastly employed by Tropicana Hotel & Casino. Sonja was loved by many, something she was very fond of. Everybody's Spirit would light up when she came around, especially if she had some good stories to tell. Preceding her in death: were her Parents and her three Siblings, Cheryl, Alease, and Ronald. Sonja leaves to cherish her wonderful memories: one loving Daughter, Carmen Mason; two loving Sons, Al and Mark Fuller; two caring Sisters, Rosalind Brown and Priscilla Young; three close Brothers, Eugene Hall, Alex Mason, and Nadir Muslim; nine beautiful GrandChildren; four amazing Great-GrandChildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. There was only one Sone. She will sadly be missed by her family and friends, and will forever be in our hearts. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Monday ~ September 9th, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00am 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

