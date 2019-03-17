Funk, Charlotte Mary (nee Boyd), - 92, of Ocean View, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Autumn Lake in Ocean View, NJ. Born in Greenwich, CT, she was formerly of Rockaway, NJ and was a resident of Upper Township since 1967. Surviving are a son Fred Funk (Beverly) a daughter, Dian Brickert (Mike) five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two sisters, Marion Varhaul and Florence Johnson . She was the beloved wife of the late Ero Gus Funk and dear sister of the late Donald Boyd. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mission Point Church, 900 West New York Avenue, Somers Point, NJ where friends may call from 10 am until the time of service. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
