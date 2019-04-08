Furman, Robert "Bob", - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, beloved husband and father, passed peacefully on Friday April 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Born on May 3, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. He is predeceased by his parents Russell and Dorothy Gray Furman and his siblings, John and Russell Furman and Patricia Mose. Bob was a graduate of West Catholic Boys High School, class of 1955. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force. In 1965, he joined the 177 Air National Guard until he retired in 1987 as an aircraft mechanic. While there he was known as the "Silver Fox" to his co-workers and friends. Most recently he worked for WOND radio station. Bob was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed watching football and the Phillies. He also loved shooting darts, playing pool, a good card game and his annual trip to Myrtle Beach. Most of all, he was happiest surrounded by his family. Bob was quiet in nature but anyone who knew him, loved him. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years; his childlren, grandchildlren, nieces, nephews and friends. Bob is survived by his wife Gloria (Crispin) Furman; his children, Lisa Niceta (Fred), Dorothy Shirley (Robert), Kimberly Ailes (Joseph); and Karen Marinelli (James). His grandchildren, Cameron and Brendon Barksdale and their father Charles, Gabrielle, Austin and Calvin Shirley, Drew, Mackenzie and Jeilyn Ailes, and Nicholas, Alexandra, Christopher and Maria Marinelli and his great grandson, Adrian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Josephs R C Church 606 Shore Road Somers Point, NJ 08244 on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior to the mass at the church from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org. Arrangments by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
