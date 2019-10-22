Fusco, Mary F., - 76, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was formerly of North Cape May before moving to Ocean City, NJ two years ago. Surviving are five sons, Patrick Fusco of Washington Township, NJ, Anthony Fusco (Brenda) of Swedesboro, NJ, Edward F. Fusco of Rio Grande, NJ, Joseph Fusco (Debra) of Oakland, NJ, William Fusco (Cindy) of Cape May, NJ, 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, four brothers, and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Patrick, son Domonic and grandson Domonic, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday morning at 10 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

