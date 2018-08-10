GABRIEL, ANNA MARIE, - 72, of Atlantic City, New Jersey Passed away on Monday, July 30th, 2018 at ARMC-Pomona Campus. Anna was predeceased by her father, William C. Gabriel, Sr. and her mother, Frances Callender Gabriel. Anna attended Atlantic City public schools graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1964. Anna also attended secretarial school after high school. Anna's quiet demeanor and loving spirit touched everyone who met her. Anna enjoyed making rice and bread pudding for her family. In her later years, Anna was an active attendee of Caring Adult Medical Daycare, lastly residing at Hammonton Center. Caring gave Anna great happiness because her favorite pastimes were solving word puzzles, listening to music and most of all dancing whenever she had a chance. Anna is survived by: her Brother, William C. Gabriel, Jr. (Lynette); her Uncle, Samuel Gabriel (Marian); her Niece, Amber Outterbridge (Stando) and children; also a host of cousins. Special thanks to the ARMC-ICU and Radiology departments. Arrangements are entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC., Atlantic City, NJ (609) 344-1131.
