Gadson, Donald, - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, departed on October 23, 2019, to be with the Lord. Donald worked for the City of Atlantic City for 29 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of, Dunamis Ministries Inc, in Pleasantville. He was a loving brother who adored his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by: his parents, Lucius and Nancy Gadson; sister, Elizabeth Dorn. Donald is survived by: his siblings: Lucius Jr., Gerald and Linda Gadson, Jane Gadson-Rice, Leona Durham, Elder Gail L Noble (Elder Cory), Constance Joyner and Pamela Washington (Leonard); and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 1 PM. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

