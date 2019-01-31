Gagnon, Patricia Claire, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ A much-loved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully Monday, January 28, 2019, surrounded by family. She had bravely fought pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Armand; five children and their spouses, Christal Dunn of Asheville, NC, Armand (Ellyn) of Birmingham, AL, Neal (Marinda Sapp) of Raleigh, NC, Keith (Nicole) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, and Janine Brockman (Andrew) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; grandchildren Matthew, Kelly, Miles, Melissa, Drew, Chance and Ruby; and great-grandchildren Jared and Thomas. Born and raised in the New Bedford, Massachusetts area, Patricia met her husband and the love of her life, Armand while working at Aerovox and they married within months, the day after Christmas. She dedicated her life to their family; she loved them deeply, protected them fiercely, and encouraged and supported them through thick and thin. She raised her children in Sevier and Rocky Mount, NC, becoming a loyal UNC basketball fan, then spent the last 40 years in Cape May Court House and Egg Harbor Township. She worked for 19 years in the cafeteria at Middle Township High School and cherished spending time with children. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and birding. A Celebration of Life event will take place in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org). For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
