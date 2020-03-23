Gain (nee Zimmerman), Donna , - 59, of Villas, NJ, passed away surrounded by family on Friday March 20, 2020; to be with her father (Philip), Mother (Marie), brother (James III), and sister (Nancy). Donna was a lifelong area resident and worked as a Head Teller for Sturdy Savings Bank. Donna is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Michael Sr., who fulfilled his vows through sickness and in health to his loving wife with honor. Donna is survived by her son Michael Jr. (Tiffany), Tommy (Jackie), and Jaclyn (Kenny), along with her beautiful grandchildren Mila, Johnelle, Michael III, Hailey, Tommy Jr., Joey, Addison, Emma, and Kenneth IV, as well as other loving relatives and friends. Her role as wife, mother, and mom mom was the most important thing to her. Being with her family was what Donna enjoyed most of all. Her life had many obstacles, battling Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) for 3 years, yet through it all, her love and care for her family remained her focus. Even in her final days, Donna showed her family how to love, how to fight to live, and how to laugh. Due to current circumstances, interment will be private. A memorial service for Donna will be announced at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation, https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

