Gain (nee Zimmerman), Donna , - 59, of Villas, NJ, passed away surrounded by family on Friday March 20, 2020; to be with her father (Philip), Mother (Marie), brother (James III), and sister (Nancy). Donna was a lifelong area resident and worked as a Head Teller for Sturdy Savings Bank. Donna is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Michael Sr., who fulfilled his vows through sickness and in health to his loving wife with honor. Donna is survived by her son Michael Jr. (Tiffany), Tommy (Jackie), and Jaclyn (Kenny), along with her beautiful grandchildren Mila, Johnelle, Michael III, Hailey, Tommy Jr., Joey, Addison, Emma, and Kenneth IV, as well as other loving relatives and friends. Her role as wife, mother, and mom mom was the most important thing to her. Being with her family was what Donna enjoyed most of all. Her life had many obstacles, battling Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) for 3 years, yet through it all, her love and care for her family remained her focus. Even in her final days, Donna showed her family how to love, how to fight to live, and how to laugh. Due to current circumstances, interment will be private. A memorial service for Donna will be announced at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation, https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland test positive for COVID-19
-
Gov. Murphy orders indefinite shutdown of Atlantic City casinos to reduce spread of COVID-19
-
Borgata dealer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Murphy orders residents to stay home, closes more businesses
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.