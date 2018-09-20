Gaines, Daisy May "Blackwin", - of Pleasantville, was born on December 11, 1916 in Jamaica at St. Ann's. She was the daughter of Charles Blackwin and Vietina Buchanan. Daisy was the oldest of four girls. She was the last to depart this earth at a 101 years old. She was called several names such as Daisy, Aunty and Mom. She earned the title as "Matriarch" of the family. Daisy was predeceased by her husband Cedric Gaines, 3 sisters Linnette, Cassie and Zetilda. She leaves behind to cherish her fondest memories her son Patrick Gaines and Edith her daughter in law, grandson Ricardo Henry, 1 nephew, 4 nieces, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services September 22, 2018 Lighthouse Community Church 1311 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing from 9a-11am, Service to follow immediately at 11am. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, New Road & Blackhorse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.