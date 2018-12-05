Gajtkowski, Lydia Ann (Frey), - 59, of Absecon, joined her Savior peacefully in her sleep on November 19, 2018 after a two year battle with ALS. Born in Atlantic City on October 12, 1959, Lydia grew up in Absecon, worked at Burger Chef and pumped gas for boats at her family's restaurant, Gilchrist in Atlantic City. She graduated from The Pilgrim Academy in 1978 then studied voice at Kings College in NY for one semester. Lydia then returned home to work as a legal secretary at the Horn-Kaplan Law Firm in Atlantic City. In 1986, she married Daniel Gajtkowski of Port Republic, with whom she had three children and began her favorite job as a mom. Together they raised their family in Mullica Township. In 1997 she became the receptionist at the Pilgrim Academy where she was better known to the students as "Mama G." Her compassion for the students made a lasting impact on many. In 2005, she moved her compassion to AtlantiCare's Maternity Floor where she loved caring for mommies and babies as an OB Technician. Lydia also enjoyed her summers being the hostess for Gilchrist Restaurant, the Atlantic City business her grandmother founded. She was a member of Trinity Alliance Church where she sang and played the piano on the worship team and shared her heart for children as a youth leader. She enjoyed chasing the sun in her many travels and meeting new friends along the way. She loved to love people. Despite her diagnosis, Lydia was a beacon of love, compassion and bravery. The month before her passing, she expressed that the Lord had given her an overwhelming sense of peace. Her only wish was to continue to give love to others while she was able. She did just that. Lydia is predeceased by her parents, Louis and Phoebe (Gilchrist) Frey. She is survived by her beloved children: David Gajtkowski, Emily Darpino (Tony), and Luke Gajtkowski; two adored grandchildren: Mischa and Beau Darpino; half brother Skip (Aimee) Frey; aunt Marie (Gilchrist) and Gary Swain; cousins: Michael Stevens, Denise Stamat (Bill Campe), Donna Pologruto (Larry), and Keith Swain. A celebration of Lydia's life will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Trinity Alliance Church, 101 S. Cologne Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A gathering of friends and family will be from 5-7pm with a memorial service beginning at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
