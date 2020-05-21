Galbiati, Thomas Arnold, - 68, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on May 18th, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends after a valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God, supported him through his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Tommy was born in Vineland, NJ on January 10, 1952. He graduated from Vineland High School, Class of 1970. He worked on the family farm and then for Rudco Inc. as a welder. Tommy joined the IBEW 351 in 1972 and was an original member of the IBEW local 592. He also worked as a foreman for Scalfo Electric. He was the former owner of Eastlyn Golf Course and Arborama Landscaping and founder of Eastlyn Golf and Social Club. Upon selling, he reentered the electrical field working for Palmieri Electric and Pearce/Jannarone Real Estate as a local realtor. In his spare time, Tommy enjoyed collecting and drinking wine and was a member of the Dionysian International Wine Society. He was also a member of the North Italy Club and a faithful Eagles and Phillies season ticket holder. His most enjoyable times were spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his fur babies, Mia and Zoey at their shore house. Tommy is survived by his loving and supportive spouse, Dr. Jacqueline Galbiati (Smith); brother, Robert Galbiati (Sharon); daughters, Tressa (Galbiati) Reid, Lauren (Galbiati) Sherma and Alisa Crespo (Danielle); son, Antonio (Traci) Crespo; grandchildren, Jason and Nicholas Holmes, Frankie Sherma, Madelyn Reid, Carter and Sadie Crespo, Liam and Logan Crespo, as well as his niece, Brooke Galbiati and nephews, Scott (Jessica) Galbiati, Mark (Ashley) Galbiati, and Bobby Galbiati .He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Helene (Leonelli) Galbiati, in addition to his brother, Dave Galbiati. A celebration of Tom's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the following: The Thomas Galbiati Scholarship for students entering the trades, Donorrelations@PanCan.org, SJ Regional Animal Shelter or Giving.Jefferson.edu - Pancreatic Cancer Research. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
