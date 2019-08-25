Gale, Earl R., - 77, of Egg Harbor Twp., affectionately known as 'Snookie', passed away peacefully at Royal Suites Healthcare on August 10, 2019. He was born on January 30, 1942 to the late Earl C. and Suzy Gale, in Atlantic City. He attended the Atlantic City school systems and he later on graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1960. He worked as a bellman at the Colony and Lafayette Hotels. He later went on to work in maintenance at Carver Hall Apartments. He loved watching kung-fu movies, especially with Bruce Lee andChuck Norris. On Mondays and Tuesdays he faithfully watched WWE. He is survived by his sister, Wanda Jackson of Phila, PA; his brother, Charles Gale of Atlantic City, NJ; his sons, Earl Hopkins of Henderson, NV, Lloyd Hopkins of Mays Landing, NJ, Kennett Morgan Sr. of Williamsport, PA and Keith Morgan of Raleigh, NC; his Daughters, Renee Hollis of Southfield, MI, Benito Jefferson of Elizabeth, NC, Cheryl Morgan of Lindenwold, NJ and Charmaine Morgan of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ; his grandchildren, Whitney Hopkins, Shayla Morgan, Valerie Morgan, Rebecca Hinds-Clarke, Kenneth Morgan Jr., Dorian Hopkins, Jawuan Morgan, Jamal Morgan, Keshawn Harmon, Jarin Garner, Jie Garner, Anisa Harmon, Amira Harmon and Charon Guevara Morgan; and two great-Grandchildren, Mariah Morgan and Ra'ymil Morgan. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
