Gale, James F. (Jimmy), - 70, of Northfield, passed unexpectedly on May 11. Jim was born in Hammonton, New Jersey on May 31, 1949 to James E. Gale of Mays Landing and Helen Gale of Egg Harbor City. A lifelong resident of Atlantic County, Jim graduated from Oakcrest High School. He was a very proud Marine who served in Vietnam. Upon his return from duty, Jim worked at the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District in multiple capacities from 1972 until his retirement in 2004. He loved cars and could fix anything mechanical. Jim is survived by his wife, Lynne Basner Gale of Northfield; three children, Jessica Walker of Iowa, Dylan Gale (Bree) of Daytona Beach, and Brian Basner (Heather) of EHT; his siblings, Edward of Mays Landing, Barbara Burke (John) of Florida, and William Gale (Marjorie) of Hamilton Township; and Jim's one granddaughter, Olivia Walker of Iowa. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice. Burial will be private. At a later date in the fall a celebration of Jim's life will be held in his honor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Gale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
