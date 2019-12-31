Galea, Mary Rose (nee Xuereb), - 79, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, with her family by her side in the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Born in Marsa, Malta she lived in Hammonton of 50 years. Mrs. Galea formerly worked at Whitehall Laboratories and Kessler Clothing Shop both in Hammonton. She enjoyed cooking, baking, watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and the Food Network. She was an avid follower of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. Mrs. Galea was predeceased by her parents, Geraldo and Carmela Xuereb; her sister in law, Mary and brother in law Philip Mejlak. Mrs. Galea is survived by her loving husband, John Galea, her son, James Galea of Hammonton; two sisters, Geatana Mejlak; Katie Scicluna (Guzeppi); her four brothers, John Xuereb; Victor Xuereb (Chita), Giusi Xuereb (Gatti) and Guido Xuereb (Melda.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Viewings will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 8:30 am - 9:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
