Galiano, Luciano, - 87, of Margate, NJ gave his last "SALUTE" at home, and returned to the Lord, with his family by his side. He was an extremely caring man whom everyone loved, with a heart of gold. Lou was born in the city of Delia in Sicily, Italy; and immigrated to the United States in 1950. He worked in Atlantic City hotels and then as a carpenter, building new homes the old fashioned way, with a hammer, nails and a good level. In 1962, he joined the wait staff at Seaview Golf Resort where he worked for 54 years as a banquet waiter. He really enjoyed his work family and his home away from home. Lou loved his family more than anything. He was happily married to Delia, his loving wife of almost 60 years, and together warmly opened their homes and hearts to families and friends. Lou took great pride in his daughters, son-in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grand children. He was the life of the party and always the best dancer (thanks to Josie) on any dance floor. He led our famous toast at every family occasion. Predeceased by his parents, Melchiorre and Angela, his brother John (Rosalie) and his American family, Peter (Olga) Lupo and Josie. Survived by Delia, his wife who he loved dearly, his daughters Angela (Tom) Galiano-Roth, Stef (Gary) Gandolfi, Maria (Mark Hoinkis) and Carmela (Bruce) Somershoe, his grandchildren Pam (Ed), Allison (Skip), Gary (Mary), Thomas, Amy, Juliet, Mia, Bryan and Lou; his great grandchildren Bella, Gabby, Kennedy, Reagan, and his American niece Jo; as well as his sister, Graziella and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Parish (Margate) or Saint Monica's for Saint Michael's (Atlantic City), in lieu of flowers. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross mausoleum in Mays Landing. A memorial service will be planned for the future. Lou will be deeply missed and forever lovingly remembered by his family and everyone who knew him. "SALUTE"! A Mass of Christian burial and entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, was private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
