Galik, Kathleen M. "Kass" , - 84, of Wildwood Crest, NJ Born in Philadelphia, she has been a Wildwood Crest resident of 43 years. She was the kind of person who always put others before herself, a loving and compassionate woman who created a beautiful family and lived a happy full life. Kass is survived by " the love of her life" her beloved husband of 58 years, Frank Galik Jr., Three Children, Mona Linkewicz, Deneen Piotrowski ( William) and Frank R. Galik. Three sisters, Angelia Deutsch, Jocelyn Esposito, and Barbara DeRitis, Seven grandchildren, Deneen Marie, William Frank, Peter, Julia, Gina, Matthew and Frank Curtis. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Church of the Assumption, 7000 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. A Calling Hour will be held from 10 AM to 10:45 AM in Assumption Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to St. Jude Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
