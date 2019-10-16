Gallagher, Conall Campbell, - 83, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Anne Gallagher, daughters, Lisa McGuigan (Fran), Linda Jensen, Regina McDonald (Peter), Lori West (Tim), Lisa Michel (Derek), grandchildren, Jeffrey Blomdahl, Blake, Logan, Colby and Declan McGuigan, Samantha and Haiden West, David Jensen. Also surviving is Marie Gallagher. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to either St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Damien Parish, 1337 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or CARA, PO Box 774, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210-0774. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries