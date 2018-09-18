Gallagher, Eileen M., - 72, of North Wildwood, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Born In Philadelphia, PA she has been a local resident of North Wildwood for the past 20 years. She is pre-deceased by her husband Richard T. Gallagher and her sister Donna Zarnawski. She is survived by her mother, Margaret McMaster, a daughter Deborah Toth, a son Richard T. Gallagher, a step-daughter, Tracee Meyers ( Steven), 4 Grandsons, Daniel Toth, Michael McMaster, Francis Decembrino and Craig Meyers, 2 Granddaughters Kaeli McMaster and Kerri Meyers, five brothers, Marlin McMaster, Robert Shearer ( Patricia), Patrick Shearer ( Debra), Michael McMaster, William McMaster ( Melissa), two sisters. Margaret Boback ( Bo) and Patricia Headley.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Saturday Sept. 22, 2018 at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations to S.O.C.S. PO Box 266, Wildwood, NJ 08260 would be appreciated. Condolencres may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
