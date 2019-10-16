Gallagher, John F., - 55, of Ventnor Heights, passed away on October 3rd, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on March 11th, 1964 in Atlantic City, John lived in the home he once shared with his family. John graduated from Atlantic City High School and Stockton University and worked as an accountant for the State of New Jersey. John shared a passion for Ice Hockey with his nephew Michael, and he spent twenty-five years officiating. As a member of USA Hockey, he was heavily involved in seminars across the tri-state area and in mentoring many officials. Survivors include his nephew Michael, his nieces, Alyson and Katie, his sister-in-law Denyse and his aunt Joan Sullivan. John was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Carol and his brother Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. A service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the chapel of St. Katharine Drexel in Egg Harbor Township and burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

