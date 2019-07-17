Gallagher, Linda, - of Egg Harbor Township, No story about Lynn Gallagher should be told without the words love and kindness. She gave and inspired both wherever she lived, worked or visited, from her grandmother's home in Philadelphia to an orphanage in Fuling, China, to the medical facilities where she was treated with remarkable kindness as she battled cancer for the past two years. Lynn died peacefully Sunday morning at her Egg Harbor Township home, where friends and family surrounded her during her final days. The last thing she heard was a message of love and thanks from her 13-year-old daughter, Catherine Baojie Gallagher. Linda M. Keough was born in Philadelphia to James and Frances Keough (nee Fitzgerald). Her mother was a tireless advocate for her family who also worked at the Frankford Arsenal, and owned Rosettes Bridal Shop in Philadelphia and a rental property/home in Wildwood Crest. Not long after getting married, her father was taken prisoner while serving in the U.S. Army during the Battle of the Bulge. He survived in no small part due to his wife's faith and prayers on a rosary, which has always been one of Lynn's treasured possessions. Lt. Jimmy Keough, adored by his daughter, retired after many years with the Philadelphia Police Department. Lynn was a "Bambie" at St. Hubert Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She graduated from Stockton University in Pomona, N.J., and also attended Holy Family College and Rutgers University. Throughout her life Lynn collected dedicated friends. She was a young teacher at St. Martin of Tours in Philadelphia, where a former student says many of her one-time classmates still remember Miss Keough as one of the most admired, inspiring teachers they ever encountered. Two of her dearest friends, Eileen Poole and Joanna Fabii, share the St. Martin's connection. Lynn also is part of the fraternity of former employees of the Sands Casino in Atlantic City. The final chapter of Lynn's working life was on the copy desk at The Press of Atlantic City, where she brought a unique grace and kindness to the newsroom for 15 years. It was at The Press where Lynn met the love of her life. They were married April 23, 1993. She left the paper when she and Owen undertook the greatest journey of their marriage their trip to China in September 2007 to bring home their beautiful, darling daughter. Lynn is survived by her husband, Owen; her daughter, Catherine; her brother, James Keough and his wife, Ellen; and many members of an amazing extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, July 22nd at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, N.J. A viewing will be held from 10-11am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Catholic Charities or the organization of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.