Gallagher, Patricia, - 33, of Somers Point, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Patricia Sheehy and survived by her father William "Butch" Gallagher of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She was a life long resident of this area. She was working for Dunkin Donuts in Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. She enjoyed fishing, riding quads, camping, tubing down the river and the outdoors. She is survived by her Step Mothers Mary L Boutelle and Susan Lawson; Father William "Butch" Gallagher; siblings Matthew Gallagher, Bubby Burnett, Anthony Abrams, Mary T. Boutelle, Lawrence Boutelle and Michael Boutelle; her children Donovan Ray Currin, Stacey Lynn Currin and Brandy Gale Currin and her life partner Thomas H. Heston; cousins Darrin and Dawn McKay; and a host of other relatives and extended family. A service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 3:00 PM with a visitation prior from 1:30 until 3:00 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to her family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
