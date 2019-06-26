Gallagher, Rev, Michael J., - 84, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born August 10, 1934 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Michael and his siblings, Margaret Mary Portock, John and recently James. He is survived by his beloved wife Irene of 47 years, his children, Cynthia Brown, Terence Walker, John Walker and Diane Comeforo, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. Mike entered the seminary at the age of 14 and was ordained a priest in 1961. He was a Professor of Theology for many years at Villanova University before being assigned to St. Augustine's Parish in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Upon leaving Lawrence, he worked in Atlantic City running a program designed to help people get jobs. He married a widow with four children and lived in Margate, New Jersey. He was active in Corpus and Call To Action for the rights of Roman Catholic priests to marry. Eventually, he taught at Rutgers University. After the children were grown, Mike and Irene moved to Titusville, Florida where Mike then became pastor of St. Christopher's Faith Community for the past 24 years. In retirement they loved to travel. His favorite place was Ireland, once spending three months visiting relatives and enjoying the whole country, top to bottom. He loved sports and was an avid golfer. When the morning paper arrived, first thing he read was the sports page. He watched sports on television and always cared most about his Villanova Wildcats. Throughout his life Mike never lost his love of the church and his devotion to service. Mike walked the walk as a true Christian, carrying on the work of Christ by "loving God and loving thy neighbor." A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
