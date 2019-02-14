Gallagher Taylor, Mary, - 93, of Erma, NJ formerly of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away on February 12, 2019. Mary was born on April 22, 1925, in Coaldale, PA. to the late Patrick and Anna (nee Sheerin) Gallagher. She graduated from Coaldale High School then moved to Philadelphia where she worked for AAA. On a weekend trip to the shore, Mary met Eugene "Scoop" Taylor, a dashing veteran turned policeman, and "sand got in her shoes" for life. Mary and Scoop settled into 219 East Hollywood Ave. to raise their family and Mary would live there for the next 50 years. She served as the office manager of their motel, The All Star. When that was sold, she served as the office manager/bookkeeper at the Diamond Beach Resort, The Playpen, and Club Cheers. She was a founding member and the first President of the Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was an active bridge player and looked forward to playing with her weekly bridge group. She was a devout Roman Catholic and prayed the Rosary daily. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Eugene "Scoop" Taylor, brothers John (Anne) Gallagher, Patrick (Nancy) Gallagher, Agnes (Zigmund) Karpa, and brother-in-law John Maruschuk. She is survived by sister Bernadine Maruschuk, and brothers Emmitt (Sara) Gallagher and Jim (Susan) Gallagher. She is also survived by a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Mona Taylor of Wildwood Crest. Mary was immensely proud of her family, which includes her 4 children, Susan Taylor (Rob Walsh), Nancy Ridgway (James) with whom she lived, Eugene Taylor (Lisa), Patricia Crowe (Vincent), 9 grandchildren Justin Ridgway (Molly), James Ridgway (Kymberly), Eugene Taylor III (Danielle), Patrick Walsh, Alice Crowe, Kathleen Walsh, Laura Taylor, Mary Crowe, Anna Crowe and 5 great-grandchildren, Taylor Mary Ridgway, Jameson Ridgway, Kendal Ridgway, Collins Ridgway, Kara Ridgway and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Crest Haven for their kindness and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Neumann Parish, St.John of God, 680 Town Bank Road, where friends may call from 10 a.m. to 10:45 am in the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildwood Crest Fire Company, Pacific Ave. Wildwood Crest, N.J. 08260. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.