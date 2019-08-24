Gallagher, Thomas P., - 70, formerly of Margate and more recently of Somers Point, NJ, passed away on August 21, 2019. He was a devoted father to Margaret, Thomas Jr. "Patrick", Meghan, and Catherine; and a loving grandfather to Tyler, Stevie, and Charlie; and great grandfather to Walter. He was the former husband of Carol Gallagher; son of the late Catherine and James Gallagher; and brother to Beatrice Gallagher, James Gallagher, Mary Reimold, Patricia Wiedekrantz, and the late Margaret Juliano. Tom was a former Margate City lifeguard, teacher in Mays Landing, and a well-respected, local practicing attorney for thirty years. He enjoyed sailing, golfing, and attending his children's many sporting events, and music and dance recitals. He will be sadly missed by his children, siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Monday, August 26th 9:30-10:45am at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Rd. Somers Point, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will be private. May your Irish eyes be always smiling down upon us, Tom. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

