Galletta, Bruce J. Sr., - 80, of Beachwood, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on May 27,1939 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Carlo and Elizabeth (Kalina) Galletta. He was predeceased by sister Audrey Metzer (Tom) and is survived by his loving wife Yvonne (Santelli) Galletta, son Bruce J. Galletta Jr., daughters Beverly Levari (Kevin), Betsy Ann Galletta, Bobbi Ann Straubmuller, along with Lori Santelli, Linda Santelli & William Santelli Jr. He was a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Bruce was a Veteran of The United States Navy. He moved to Hammonton where he worked for Universal Supply for 40 years. Upon leaving Hammonton he worked for Garage Door Express and most recently ShopRite of Toms River. He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service celebrating Bruce's life will be held at a later date under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville, NJ. www.mastapetermemorialhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be sent to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
