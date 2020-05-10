Galletta, Natale, - (Nate) survived by his brother Frank and sadly missed by Janet Ay, Don Ay Jr., Stephen Ay, Debbie Carmen, John Fricano, Lisa Roff, Steve Romanowski, Gladys Martin Thomas, Jane Turner, and Wayne Wright. Nate was born in Pleasantville, NJ and grew up in Bargaintown. Having lost his mother (Josephine Calcongano Galletta) at a young age his dad (Tony Galletta) raised his two sons. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Army where he served in France. After the war, Nate worked with his father and brother at his father's fruit stand which turned into Gallettas' Market in Cardiff in 1953. They operated the store until it's closing in 1984, both brothers thru their caring and generosity helped many people in the area who would not have had food on the table if not for them. During that time Nate went to school for air conditioning and refrigeration, and he was also very proficient in auto repair, electricity, plumbing, welding, and TV repair. After the store closed, they built a butcher shop behind their house where Frank continued to make sausage and butcher meats for friends and relatives while Nate always seemed to have a project going on or helping someone because of his many skills. His genius for mechanical applications was evident in the icicle that he created for Storybook Land, his icicle never melted, even in the extreme heat. This was a very proud accomplishment of his. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Natale please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

To plant a tree in memory of Natale Galletta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries