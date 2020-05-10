Galletta, Natale, - (Nate) survived by his brother Frank and sadly missed by Janet Ay, Don Ay Jr., Stephen Ay, Debbie Carmen, John Fricano, Lisa Roff, Steve Romanowski, Gladys Martin Thomas, Jane Turner, and Wayne Wright. Nate was born in Pleasantville, NJ and grew up in Bargaintown. Having lost his mother (Josephine Calcongano Galletta) at a young age his dad (Tony Galletta) raised his two sons. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Army where he served in France. After the war, Nate worked with his father and brother at his father's fruit stand which turned into Gallettas' Market in Cardiff in 1953. They operated the store until it's closing in 1984, both brothers thru their caring and generosity helped many people in the area who would not have had food on the table if not for them. During that time Nate went to school for air conditioning and refrigeration, and he was also very proficient in auto repair, electricity, plumbing, welding, and TV repair. After the store closed, they built a butcher shop behind their house where Frank continued to make sausage and butcher meats for friends and relatives while Nate always seemed to have a project going on or helping someone because of his many skills. His genius for mechanical applications was evident in the icicle that he created for Storybook Land, his icicle never melted, even in the extreme heat. This was a very proud accomplishment of his. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Natale please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Natale Galletta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
ADCOCK, NATHAN J.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.