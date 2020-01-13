Galli, Crescenzo, Sr. , - 77, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Chris was born in Tocco da Casauria, Abruzzo, Italy. He was the son of the late Cesare and Rosaria Galli. A lifelong resident of Hammonton, he graduated from Hammonton High School in 1962. Chris then met and married his beloved wife Natalia in Alanno, Abruzzo, Italy. He spent his working career as a railroad agent for Conrail, founder of Abbiamo Copiers, and was later a bus driver for Kessler Hospital and the Hammonton School System. He was passionate about working with the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight, was an active member of the Kiwanis club for many years and also served on the Hammonton Chamber of Commerce. The organizations raised funds for many worthy causes such as children with disabilities and for families of our military during the Gulf Wars. Chris loved spending time with his family, traveling to his home in Italy and building things with his hands. He also enjoyed sharing stories of his life experiences. Chris is survived by his wife of over 55 years Natalia (nee Diserio) and his children Chris, Jr. and Michelle Galli- Wilson; two grandchildren Gabriella Wilson and Maximilian Wilson (Samantha). He is also survived by his four brothers: Rafaelle, Vincenzo, Antonio, Paolo; three sisters: Gemina, Agnes, and Maria: His brothers in law, sisters in law, many nieces and nephews and our beloved caregiver Nino. He is predeceased by his late sister Francesca. Chris and his wife Natalia have been members of St. Anthony Catholic Church for many years. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday from 7-9 pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. A second viewing will be held Wednesday at 9 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish- St. Anthony of Padua Church, 285 Rt 206 Hammonton, with a mass of Christian burial held at 10 am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Hammonton or Knights of Columbus Palotti Council. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Galli, Crescenzo, Sr.
Service information
Jan 14
Viewing
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Jan 15
Church Viewing
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel - St. Anthony of Padua Church
285 Rt. 206
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Jan 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel - St. Anthony of Padua Church
285 Rt. 206
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Jan 15
Entombment
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:45AM-12:15PM
Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum
5061 Harding Highway
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
