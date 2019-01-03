Galli, Joseph H., - 83, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away on Sunday Dec. 30, 2018 at home in the care of his loving family, after a long battle with leukemia. He was born in Atlantic City and grew up in Pleasantville. In 1955 Joe entered the US Army where he served our nation until 1967. After his military service, Joe served as a Pemberton Twp. Police Officer for 8 years, was a NJ Motor Vehicle Inspector, Brigantine Shell Station Mgr., and most recently a driver at Brigantine Cab. Joe lived in Brigantine for 38 years until 2016. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Trudy Galli, who he loved more than life, his six sons, Joseph Galli (Maryann), Victor Galli (Maureen), and Michael Galli, Jim Nyilas (Blanca), Robert Nyilas, and Edward Nyilas (Tracy), daughter, Dawn Smith (Chris), Grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher, Jason, Shannon, Jacqueline, Christopher, Jacqulyn, Raymond, Grace, Hailey, Tristin, and multiple great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Mays Landing Baptist Church, 6192 Harding Hwy. (Rt. 40), Mays Landing, NJ 08330, from 10-11am on Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 followed by a service at 11:00. Burial will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor with full military honors provided by Last Salute. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joe's spouse, Trudy Galli, can be sent to MLBC, at the (address) above. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
